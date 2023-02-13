Home

T20 World Cup 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After India Beat Pakistan | See Viral Tweet

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rebuilt, but Pakistan struck in the 10th over when Sidra Amin pulled off a stunning catch close to the ropes to send back Verma.

Jemimah Rodrigues who had played an unbeaten knock of 53 against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener clash reacted after India beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

Jemimah’s 53* runs along with Richa Ghosh’s fiery 31* runs led India to an impressive seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Riding on brilliant performances by Bismah Maroof (68 not out off 55) and Ayesha Naseem (43 not out off 25), Pakistan posted a competitive total of 149-4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing the big total of 150 runs, Shafali Verma partnered along with Yastika Bhatia as India’s star batter Smriti Mandhana was out due to an injury. The opening due added 38 runs before Yastika was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal in the final over of the Powerplay.

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rebuilt, but Pakistan struck in the 10th over when Sidra Amin pulled off a stunning catch close to the ropes to send back Verma. While Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah fought back for a bit, Nashra Sandhu sent back Kaur in the 14th over to give Pakistan a massive boost.

But, the pair of Jemimah and Richa took over from there and led India’s fight in the run chase. They had a perfect combination of aggression and touch play for the best part of their innings to put pressure on Pakistan.

Jemimah Rodrigues took her twitter after match and shared her photos captioned: “God Is Faithful”.

God is Faithful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Aibn0QpJI1 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) February 12, 2023

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 149-4 in 20 Overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2/21) lost to India Women 151-3 in 19 Overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53 not out, Richa Ghosh 31 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/15) by 7 wickets.











