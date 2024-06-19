T20 World Cup 2024, AFG vs IND 43rd Match, Super Eights, Group 1 Match Preview

Match details
Afghanistan vs India
Bridgetown, 10.30am local, 8.00pm IST, 2.30pm GMT
Big picture: India vs Rashid Khan
It takes a genius to beat a genius, and India are lucky to have Suryakumar Yadav, who has dominated Rashid in T20s, scoring 86 runs in 58 balls at a strike rate of 148. Shivam Dube goes at a higher strike rate (155) over a smaller sample size (18 balls), and that brings into picture the other advantage that India have: left-hand batters. Rashid has not done as well against them in T20s lately. He kept them down to a strike rate of 109 in 2022 and 2023. This year, it’s up at 141.
Afghanistan’s bowling is their best strength, but India have them covered. So that means one of Afghanistan’s batters will have to have a field day.
Form guide
Afghanistan LWWWW (Last five completed matches, most recent first)
India: WWWWW
In the spotlight: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Axar Patel
So much of the focus in this game will be on mystery spin. But underneath all that, happily working under the radar, giving both tangible and intangible results is the left-arm orthodox spin-bowling allrounder Axar Patel. His bowling is all about containment, but he does that by attacking the stumps, while his batting gives India the confidence to hit out from ball one. Axar should also enjoy the fact that Afghanistan should have only two left-hand batters in their top eight.
Team news
India don’t have any need to tinker with their XI. And despite the loss to West Indies, Afghanistan might not either.
Afghanistan (probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Azmatullah Omarzai, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Pitch and conditions
Bridgetown has offered decent batting conditions, having hosted one of the three 200-plus scores seen in this tournament. The weather shouldn’t be a problem.
Stats and trivia
- Afghanistan have played India in 13 games across formats, but are yet to win one.
Quotes
“I always thought that during the most difficult phase of T20 – like between [overs] seven to 14, [or] seven to 16 – I had thought about that a lot before making my debut for India. If I do well here, [and] if I bat with a good strike rate, then I can be a game changer on that day. And when I kept doing it repeatedly, I felt that this is my game plan going forward.”
India batter Suryakumar Yadav
