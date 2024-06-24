T20 World Cup 2024 – Aus vs Ind – Rohit Sharma slams Mitchell Starc for 29 in an over

2.1

Starc to Rohit Sharma, SIX runs

Bosh, launched up and over! Full outside off and Rohit goes for broke over cover, gets a good chunk of it. First six of the innings

2.2

Starc to Rohit Sharma, SIX runs

Full, wide and clattered again! Rohit has become a free spirit at the top of the batting, and he has arrived wearing long hair, beads and baggy sweats again. Scuds into the boundary cushion at cover point, just about on the full

2.3

Starc to Rohit Sharma, FOUR runs

Slammed down the ground now, third boundary from successive balls! Hammered off a length over mid-on

2.4

Starc to Rohit Sharma, SIX runs

ZOMG, tonked into the crowd at deep midwicket! Pitched up, 144kph outside off but it’s basically a slot ball without much swing and Rohit ready and waiting. He was set in front of the stumps and clobbers Starc for six more over the leg side Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

2.5

Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run

Wide blockhole, good response. Rohit can’t chop down in time

2.6

Starc to Rohit Sharma, 1 wide

Goes for the wide yorker again, 142kph. But this one slides outside the tramlines