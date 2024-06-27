T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs IND 2nd Semi-Final Match Report, June 27, 2024

India 171 for 7 (Rohit 57, Suryakumar 47, Jordan 3-37) beat England 103 (Brook 25, Kuldeep 3-19, Axar 3-23) by 68 runs

India’s quest for a world title is well on course. It’s been 11 years since they stood on the podium as champions. Now all that separates them from glory is a few hours’ time and a fiery South African team.

Rohit Sharma and his men dismantled the defending champions England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, bowling them out for a mere 103 after first whacking them around to make 171 in Providence, Guyana. The mismatch from Adelaide 2022 was turned on its head.

Tactical battle in tough conditions

On a pitch like Guyana's – where the pace was slow and the bounce was low – runs square and behind the wicket come at a premium. That's because if a bowling unit is disciplined enough to hit a good length and keep the stumps in play, the batter just cannot force the pace. England planned to shut out half of the outfield to India but they weren't always successful: 69 runs, including eight fours and three sixes, still came from where they shouldn't have.

Within the powerplay period, Rohit Sharma was scoring at a strike rate of 133 with shots he was not at all in control of. For context, his overall career strike rate in T20Is is 141. This has been the difference India have been searching for. Don’t just bat waiting for the bad ball. Bat as if everything is a bad ball.

Rohit eventually settled. Since the fourth over, he was in control of 20 of 26 balls and he used that control to great effect, scoring 40 runs including four fours and two sixes. He’s accepted that risk is a part of T20 cricket and there’s no point being averse to it.

India’s intent manifested in the form of their batters moving around in the crease. Even a bowler of the calibre of Adil Rashid found it hard to cope and that was a triumph because these were conditions where as a bowler all you had to do was hit a length to target the top of the stumps. The England wristspinner was 2-0-17-0. But he recovered. On the other side of the second rain break, which consumed 153 minutes of this game’s time in total, Rashid decided not to worry about where Rohit and Suryakumar were positioning themselves and instead began to hold a line on off stump. His reward was the wicket of the India captain for 57 off 39. Rashid’s final two overs went for only eight runs.