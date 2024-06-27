T20 World Cup 2024 – Eng vs Ind – Jos Buttler wishes he had bowled Moeen Ali on turning Providence pitch

“They certainly outplayed us,” Buttler said at the post-match presentation. “I think maybe we let them get 20-25 runs too many. That was a challenging surface that they played well on. But they outplayed us and fully deserved the win.”
Morning rain delayed the start of play by more than an hour, and returned to cause a further lengthy interlude midway through India’s innings, and England opted to stick to the same seam-heavy line-up that had carried them through the Super Eight, with Reece Topley and Chris Jordan both retained ahead of an extra spinner in Tom Hartley, as well as Ben Duckett’s prowess against the turning ball.
“With everything that’s happened throughout the whole tournament, we’re really proud of everyone’s efforts to be here”
“Obviously, they’ve got some fantastic spinners,” Buttler said. “Our two guys bowled well, but in hindsight, I should have brought Moeen [on] in that innings, with the way that the spin was playing.
“Obviously with the rain around in those conditions, I probably didn’t think it was going to change that much,” he added. “And I actually don’t think it really did. I thought they out-bowled us. They had an above-par score. So I don’t think necessarily the toss was the difference between the teams.”
Both those trophies have now been prised from England’s grasp, and while a semi-final exit is a significantly better defence than the team managed in the 50-over World Cup last year, England still exit the tournament after losing three of their four matches against major opponents.
Their early loss to Australia left them needing favours to progress from the group stage, while their narrow defeat to South Africa in St Lucia condemned them to the tougher semi-final draw, where India were waiting to avenge that Adelaide result with what Rohit pointedly described as a “satisfying” performance.
“Two years on, in different conditions, it’s very different,” Buttler said, when asked to reflect on his team’s changed fortunes. “Credit to India, they played a really good game of cricket and they deserve the win.
“With everything that’s happened throughout the whole tournament, we’re really proud of everyone’s efforts to be here,” he added, recalling their fraught progression from Group 2, when only a late break in the clouds in Antigua had allowed them to take the field in a must-win match against Namibia.
“You can only play who’s put in front of you. We’ve had lots of adversity throughout the competition. We’ve stuck together well as a group, and played some really good cricket in patches but come up short when we needed it most.
