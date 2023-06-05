Home

T20 World Cup 2024 in England? ICC Contemplate Shift of Venue From USA, West Indies: REPORT

T20 World Cup 2024 in England? This is being contemplated due to the lack of cricketing infrastructure in USA and West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2024 (Image: ICC)

Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held in West Indies and USA, but a latest report claims that it may not be the case and there could be a change of venue. As per a report on CricketNext, ICC is contemplating moving the T20 WC 2024 from West Indies and USA to England. This is being contemplated due to the lack of cricketing infrastructure in USA and West Indies.

“There is a situation at hand. The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging and it is likely that the ICC could well swap the hosts for 2024 and 2030 edition of the event. It will also allow USA Cricket to get the infrastructure in order before 2030 and allow them to set the house in order too,” source close to the developments told CricketNext.

Right now, it will be a rushed process to get the venues ready. England were already allotted the 2030 World Cup and they, unlike other nations, can host an event in June-July,” added the source.

The stakeholders of cricket in USA too claim that it is not a good option to host the marquee event.

“Where will you host it? I can tell you that the ICC site visits which happened recently, many parks, free spaces with some green cover to be precise, were being explored to have a modular set-up in place for the World Cup. Modular stands and everything else also modular in nature. But it’s going to be one hell of a task to even pull that off and even if they do, not entirely sure whether it would meet ICC standards. There are lot of ICC checklists for a venue and I highly doubt the modular or the makeshift venues will make the cut,” says a cricket administrator who has served USA Cricket in the past and continues to keep a close tab on affairs.

Nothing is official, it would be interesting to keep a close eye on the developments here in the upcoming days.
















