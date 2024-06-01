Sports

T20 World Cup 2024 – India vs Bangladesh – Samson opens but falls early

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 1, 2024
0 81 1 minute read
T20 World Cup 2024 - India vs Bangladesh - Samson opens but falls early

Samson’s stay was brief: he was lbw to Shoriful Islam for 1 in the second over of the match.

Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli are the three regular openers in India’s 15-member squad. Kohli wasn’t available to play in the warm-up game, having only arrived in New York on the eve of the match. Samson is one of two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad alongside Rishabh Pant.

Pant batted at No. 3, replacing Samson at the crease.

India’s opening combination was a topic of debate in the lead-up to the tournament, with Rohit, as captain, expected to take one of the two opening slots.

Kohli, who has spent most of his T20I career as a No. 3 batter, comes into the World Cup on the back of a hugely successful IPL at the top of the order, topping the run charts with 741 at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, and showcasing an improved ability to access the boundary against spin in the middle overs – this had been an area of concern in recent seasons.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Jaiswal, meanwhile, offers India a high-intent, left-hand option with the tactical advantage of preventing oppositions from bowling left-arm spin in the powerplay – a style of bowling both Rohit and Kohli have struggled to score quickly against in the past.

Given that this is a warm-up match where both teams can use their entire squads – with a maximum of 11 allowed to bat and 11 fielding at any given time – not too much can be read into the choice of Samson as opener and Pant at No. 3. It’s possible that India may be looking to have a good look at both their keepers before deciding on whom to pick in their tournament-opener against Ireland on June 5.


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 1, 2024
0 81 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

BCCI has not approached any former Australian for India coaching job says Jay Shah

BCCI has not approached any former Australian for India coaching job says Jay Shah

May 24, 2024
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan hopes MS Dhoni will play IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan hopes MS Dhoni will play IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings

May 23, 2024
Ricky Ponting confirms approach for India head coach role

Ricky Ponting confirms approach for India head coach role

May 23, 2024
Gautam Gambhir - Creating hype around young India players after two-three games will backfire

Gautam Gambhir – Creating hype around young India players after two-three games will backfire

May 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow