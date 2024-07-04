Sports

T20 World Cup 2024 – Massive crowds congregate in and around Wankhede ahead of Indian team’s arrival

Thousands thronged Mumbai’s Marine Drive, and the Wankhede Stadium was nearly at full capacity, in anticipation of the Indian team’s open-top bus parade and felicitation for winning the T20 World Cup on Thursday evening. The team’s arrival in Mumbai from Delhi was delayed, though, and their bus parade in South Mumbai was further delayed by the massive crowds, which caused logistical challenges to the event.

“The squad landed in the city a little after 5pm local time,” PTI reported, adding, “As per the itinerary shared by the officials here, the T20 World Cup winning side was slated for a two-hour open bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium from 5pm to 7pm.

“However, it was learnt that the team could only leave New Delhi by 3.42pm.” Delhi to Mumbai is usually a 2-hour, 10-minute flight.

The team had arrived in Delhi from Bridgetown, Barbados, at 6am, having flown in on a charter flight after having to stay put in the West Indies for longer than expected because of Hurricane Beryl, which had forced airports closed. After arriving Delhi, the team was transferred to a hotel and later in the morning met India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breakfast.

The evening was reserved to meet with and celebrate with fans, but with the thousands packing the route to the stadium, and evening showers in Mumbai adding to the logistical complications, a long delay is expected before any celebrations can kick off.

India had won their first World Cup – ODI or T20 – in 13 years when they snatched a thriller against South Africa by seven runs in Bridgetown on Saturday. Since then captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have announced they will not play another T20I, while this World Cup was also coach Rahul Dravid’s last assignment with the team.

