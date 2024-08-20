T20 World Cup 2024 – New York and Tarouba pitches rated ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC

Remedial work was carried out. Damian Hough, the Adelaide Oval chief curator, had been brought in by the ICC to prepare the drop-in pitches in New York, and ahead of the following game, between Canada vs Ireland, areas where grass shoots were growing under the cracks were covered with topsoil and rolled it to make the surface much flatter. The surfaces used for the subsequent fixtures in New York, including India vs Pakistan, where 119 beat 113 for 7, have been rated as “satisfactory”.
Source link