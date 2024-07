Rohit made his international debut – in an ODI against Ireland – under Dravid’s captaincy. The pair combined as captain and coach to end India’s ICC title-drought by winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 . They won the competition undefeated, after coming close in the ODI World Cup at home last year, when they lost to Australia in the final. The tournament in the West Indies and USA ended Dravid’s near three-year stint as India’s head coach.