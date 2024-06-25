T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: India vs England, Afghanistan vs South Africa

The first semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan will start at 8.30pm local time on Wednesday, June 26, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The second semi-final between India and England will be at 10.30am Thursday morning, June 27 (local time) at Guyana’s Providence Stadium.
The playing conditions for the two semi-finals, though, are different. The second semi-final, featuring India and England, will not have a reserve day because of a single day’s gap between that match and the final.
However, a total of 250 minutes of additional time is available for each semi-final. The first semi-final will have an extra 60 minutes at the end of the day’s play and a further 190 minutes on the reserve day, starting from 2pm local time. The second semi-final will have the entire 250 minutes available on the scheduled day since it doesn’t have a reserve day.
Additionally, for a game to be constituted as complete in the semi-finals and final, both teams should bat a minimum of 10 overs per innings, as opposed to five overs per innings in the rest of the tournament. This could be significant as rain has been forecast at both venues, and the playing conditions state that in case of a washout, the team that finishes higher in their respective Super Eight groups (India and South Africa, in this case) will proceed. In case the final is abandoned because of poor weather, the two finalists will be declared joint winners.
