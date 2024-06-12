T20 World Cup 2024 – USA hit with first ever stop-clock penalty at crucial time against India

The relevant regulation says: “The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a five-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings.”
The trial period for this playing condition had encouraging results in terms of over rates. “The results of the stop-clock trial were presented to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC), which demonstrated that around 20 minutes per ODI match had been saved in time,” ICC said when ratifying the regulation for all international limited-overs cricket played by men. During the trial period, no team was found to have exceeded the one-minute limit between overs three times in an innings, which makes this the first five-run penalty for this offence.
The umpires were seen explaining what had happened to Aaron Jones, USA’s stand-in captain in the absence of the injured Monank Patel. India went on to beat USA by seven wickets and 10 balls to spare.
USA were left needing a win or a no-result in their final match against Ireland to qualify for the Super 8s. If they get no points from their last match, their chances of progressing could come down to net run rate. India have sealed their place in the Super 8s with three wins in three games.
