Co-hosts Sri Lanka kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high with a clinical all-round performance, defeating Ireland by 20 runs on Sunday. Sent in to bat, Kamindu Mendis smashed a quick 44 off 19 balls, while Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten with a half-century, helping Sri Lanka post 163 for six after a slow beginning. The Sri Lankan innings was also aided by a few dropped catches from the Irish fielders at the R Premadasa Stadium. In response, Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs. more to come…