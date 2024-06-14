T20 World Cup – CAN vs IND – Last chance for Kohli to find runs before India enter the Super Eight

Canada vs India
June 15, Lauderhill, Florida, 10.30am local time
Big picture: Rain threat in Florida
Form guide: India on a roll
India WWWWW (last five matches, most recent first)
Canada LWLLL
In the spotlight: Aaron Johnson and Hardik Pandya
Team news: Will India give Kuldeep a go?
Canada’s move to bring in Ravinderpal Singh for Dilpreet Bajwa did not work, with Ravinderpal out for a second-ball duck. They might go back to Bajwa against India.
Canada (probable XI): 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Ravinderpal Singh/Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Dilon Heyliger, 8 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 9 Kaleem Sana, 10 Junaid Siddiqui, 11 Jeremy Gordon
India could rest one of their fast bowlers and bring in Kuldeep, whose wristspin might be required in the Super Eight stage in the West Indies.
India (probable XI): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9, 10, 11 Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Siraj/Kuldeep Yadav/Arshdeep Singh
Pitch and conditions: Rain alert
Thursday was dry but Friday was a washout in Lauderhill. The forecast for Saturday morning is not promising, with scattered thunderstorms predicted throughout the day.
Source link