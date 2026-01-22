La Zebra Declares Tulum “Home of the Super Bowl” — Celebrate Super Bowl Festivities on the Beach with Your Friends; a Four-Day Luxury Destination Experience Where Football, Beach Culture and Community Converge TULUM, Mexico, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — La Zebra Tulum invites travelers to reimagine Super Bowl weekend as an immersive, beachfront celebration this February 5th – 8th. Combining world-class hospitality, sun-drenched sand, ocean breezes, curator-driven programming and exclusive social activations, La Zebra transforms the weekend from a single game into a lively coastal moment where sport, design, cuisine and friendship meet.To discover more about this unique Super Bowl weekend offering and to secure your participation, please visit our official website at www.lazebratulum.com/superbowl. Further details about the curated activities and accommodation options are available to help plan your getaway. Weekend highlights include:
- Signature arrival night: A sunlit welcome reception introducing the weekend vibe — tropical cocktails, football-inspired canapés, interactive activations and prediction leagues that turn spectators into participants.
- Daytime beach and pool activations: Curated daytime programming across La Zebra’s beachfront and poolside settings, featuring live music, pop-up food stalls showcasing local flavors, and skill-based games and contests perfect for groups of friends.
- Nevana by La Zebra Pool Party: An intimate community event at Nevana, La Zebra’s design-forward private villa retreat, where guests, local creators and visiting athletes gather for an afternoon of music, art and playful social energy around the pool.
- Special guests and storytelling: Select appearances by football personalities — intimate Q&As, meet-and-greets and hands-on sessions that enhance the weekend with insider perspectives and fun memories.
- Game Day on the beach: Super Bowl Sunday is staged on La Zebra’s beachfront — premium viewing areas set against Caribbean blues, a chef-curated buffet, signature tropical cocktails, ice-cold beers and attentive service. Celebrate the big game barefoot in the sand with friends as warm sun and ocean breezes frame every play.
