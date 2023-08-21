Takeaways from Indias Asia Cup 2023 Squad

Home

KL Rahul, Tilak Varma in; Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma’s Deputy: Takeaways from India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad

India Squad For Asia Cup 2023: The big news is that young Tilak Varma has also been picked in the Asia Cup squad.

Delhi: Amid much speculation, the India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 was finally announced on Monday after a meeting in Delhi attended by captain Rohit Sharma, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Following the meeting at the Taj Palace, the team was announced which was very much on expected lines. As expected, Rohit Sharma would be leading the side. The big news is that young Tilak Varma has also been picked in the Asia Cup squad. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav are in the squad, while Sanju Samson will be there in the reserves.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup:

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma’s Deputy: Not KL Rahul, Hardik has been made Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the upcoming Asia Cup. This was not exactly on the cards with Rahul returning to the side.

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Match Fit: As per our correspondent from ground zeto KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are fit and would be featuring in the Asia Cup.

Samson as Reserve Player: Despite his poor show in Ireland and West Indies, Samson has been picked as KL Rahul’s back-up. As per reports, Rahul still has a niggle.

Tilak Varma: Thanks to his good show in the West Indies, Varma has got picked for the Asia Cup squad. This is a big move from the left-handed batter.















