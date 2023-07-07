Tamim Iqbal Reverses Retirement Decision After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Intervention

Home

Sports

Tamim Iqbal Reverses Retirement Decision After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Intervention

Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Nazmul Hassan lashed out at Iqbal after his press-conference and called his professionalism into question for playing the 1st ODI against Afghanistan despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.

Tamim Iqbal Reverses Retirement Decision After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Intervention. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s star cricketer and captain Tamim Iqbal did a U-turn on Friday after he reversed his decision from international cricket, thanks to a special intervention from Bangladesh’s most important lady.

PM Sheik Hasina was successful in convincing Tamim to reverse his decision as his presence is important in the team, with the likes of Asia Cup and World Cup lined up in the coming months.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I am retiring from international cricket effective right now. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don’t want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket”, Tamim told earlier in his retirement speech.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Nazmul Hassan lashed out at Iqbal after his press-conference and called his professionalism into question for playing the 1st ODI against Afghanistan despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.

Iqbal reportedly met the PM on Friday afternoon after being invited for a meeting.

Iqbal made his international debut in 2007 and has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 241 ODIs and 78 T20Is. The opener has over 15,000 runs in international cricket, with 25 centuries and 94 half-centuries.

He had already retired from T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April.















