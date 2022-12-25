The girl on the foyer of Taj Bengal in Kolkata is busy taking selfies on her cell phone. She smiles as she seems on the telephone’s entrance digicam from completely different angles. The resort is moderately crowded, which isn’t stunning: the marriage season is in full swing. Anybody would have assumed that the lady with the telephone is a kind of marriage ceremony visitors. She seems the half too, wearing a saree. Few would have recognised her as Nana Dzagnidze, the 2017 World blitz chess champion.

The Georgian got here to Kolkata for the Tata Metal Chess India event. She isn’t the one girl dressed up in a saree for the night’s closing ceremony, on the close by Nationwide Library. All the ten feminine members are. Little surprise they’re the centre of attraction on the stage.

The main focus was on the ladies’s occasion on the fourth version of the Tata Metal Chess India. It was for the primary time {that a} ladies’s occasion was being performed in India’s solely world-class annual chess event. The organisers made it much more particular by having equal pay for each the boys’s and the ladies’s champions.

The event might have taken place after the BCCI’s well-received announcement that India’s women and men cricketers would get the identical match payment, however the organisers of the chess event had taken the choice lengthy earlier than. “When we decided to have a women’s tournament, we wanted it to have equal prize money,” Jeet Banerjee, Managing Director of Gameplan (the Kolkata-based company branding company that conducts the event on behalf of Tata Metal), tells Sportstar. “And we have been delighted with the response; everyone, even from outside chess circles, welcomed our decision.”

For sure, the taking part ladies on the event have been delighted. “I don’t remember a (chess) tournament where the prize fund was the same for both men and women,” mentioned Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk on the opening ceremony, “because such a tournament didn’t exist.”

Good present: India’s Harika Dronavalli in motion towards Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze. Harika completed third in each sections for girls.

One other Ukrainian girl was amongst those that benefited most from the organisers’ resolution on the prize-fund. Anna Ushenina, the 2012 World champion, gained the fast part of the event after beating Dzagnidze within the tie-breaker. They have been tied on 6.5 factors from 9 rounds (10 gamers met each other as soon as). Ushenina gained each the video games within the tie-breaker to win the title.

Again in August in Chennai, she had gained her recreation within the last spherical of the Chess Olympiad to offer Ukraine the gold within the ladies’s part in what has been one of many tales of the 12 months in world sport. For a rustic ravaged by a brutal struggle, that was a uncommon second of happiness. Ushenina and the Muzychuk sisters (Mariya additionally performed in Kolkata) have been a part of that staff. “I think I should only play in India,” Ushenina mentioned after her triumph.

Dronavalli Harika was the perfect Indian performer within the ladies’s fast occasion, ending third. Three days later, she took third place within the blitz occasion too, but it surely was her youthful compatriot who stole the present. R. Vaishali profitable the blitz title is without doubt one of the greatest issues to have occurred in Indian ladies’s chess in current occasions. The ladies’s recreation in India has solely been making gradual progress, in comparison with males’s chess, through which the nation has a bunch of excellent younger skills who’ve been making headlines nearly every day.

Chennai-based Vaishali’s youthful brother R. Praggnanandhaa, who performed within the blitz part, although with no nice success, is one in all them. The 21-year-old Vaishali has been overshadowed by her prodigious sibling for a lot of her profession, however her expertise had by no means been unsure. Her beautiful and moderately convincing victory in Kolkata — by a margin of 1.5 factors over her nearest rival Mariya — might effectively be a turning level in her profession.

Vaishali’s efficiency additionally confirmed what publicity to such high quality tournaments might do to proficient Indian children. Sadly, till Tata Metal introduced this occasion to Kolkata, again in 2018, there was no such high-profile event within the nation. The All India Chess Federation ought to have tried to conduct such occasions; its focus has been extra on open GM tournaments.

Let’s play: Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on the draw. The previous world champion additionally did an excellent job as a journalist throughout the media briefings.

5-time World champion Viswanathan Anand had as soon as informed this correspondent that he would have beloved to play such a event in India. In his prime, he by no means bought that chance and that was a good greater loss for gamers like Krishnan Sasikiran and Pentala Harikrishna. Anand performed within the inaugural Tata Metal event in Kolkata in 2018, and gained the blitz occasion, a month earlier than he turned 49. Thankfully, members of the golden technology of Indian chess have been capable of play within the event when they’re younger sufficient. They’ve made good use of the alternatives, too. Remarkably, each the fast and blitz sections have been gained by Indian youngsters — Nihal Sarin (fast) and Arjun Erigaisi.

They got here on high of the sphere forward of a number of the largest stars in worldwide chess resembling People Hikaru Nakamura and Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. Arjun had additionally completed runner-up within the fast occasion.

Within the final version of the event, it was the opposite means round for him: he had gained the fast occasion and secured the second spot in blitz. Final 12 months, he had began as an outsider and bought to play the blitz part solely as a result of B. Adhiban had pulled out. The event thus proved to be helpful in his profession.

Vidit Gujrathi additionally did effectively to take the third place within the fast occasion. Within the blitz event — as Anand identified throughout the media briefings — he was the oldest Indian participant, on the age of 28. That reality alone exhibits how promising the street forward is for Indian chess.