The fifth version of the Tata Open Maharashtra, an ATP 250 occasion, can be held on the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7.

The singles discipline for the upcoming version includes 17 top-100 gamers.

Listed below are the 5 singles gamers to be careful at Tata Open Maharashtra 2023:-

Marin Cilic (Croatia) – World No. 17



Former US Open Champion and 🔝 seed Marin Cilic will look to clinch his twenty first ATP title on the #TOM2023 🤩#TataOpenMaharashtra#ATPTour#Tennispic.twitter.com/IPPwtmhhMV — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) December 12, 2022

Croatian star Marin Cilic will return on the Tata Open Maharashtra after 4 years, having reached the semifinals in 2018. Former World No. 3 Cilic has beforehand received the match twice, in 2009 and 2010, when it was carried out in Chennai. Eight years after clinching the US Open in 2014, he achieved his maiden semifinal look on the 2022 French Open earlier this yr. He’s one among solely seven lively gamers with greater than 550 profession wins.

Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland) – World No. 40



FILE PHOTO: Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori was the runner-up at 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra.

| Picture Credit score: GETTY IMAGES



Finnish teen Emil Ruusuvuori had a formidable outing on the final version the place he entered his first ATP Tour last earlier than taking place combating in opposition to Portugal’s Joao Sousa within the title conflict. The 23-year-old has since risen by means of the ranks, taking a large leap from World No. 87 to present career-best rating of 40. The highest-ranked Finnish participant has additionally represented his nation within the Davis Cup.

Sebastian Baez (Argentina) – World No. 43



FILE PHOTO: Sebastian Baez of Argentina received his maiden ATP Tour title on the 2022 Estoril Open.

| Picture Credit score: GETTY IMAGES



Sebastian Baez can be making his Tata Open Maharashtra debut after an distinctive 2022. The 21-year-old from Argentina made his ATP Tour debut final yr and has already performed all 4 Grand Slam occasions. With a sensational begin to his profession, he turned the youngest to say 5 Challenger titles in a season. Baez clinched his maiden ATP title by successful the 2022 Estoril Open. He additionally achieved career-high rankings of 31 after beating World No. 8 Andrey Rublev, the most important win of his profession, on the 2022 Bastad.

Yuki Bhambri (India) – World No. 553



FILE PHOTO: Yuki Bhambri is the lone Indian to date to obtain entry within the singles qualifiers

| Picture Credit score: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Former junior World No. 1 Yuki Bhambri is the lone Indian to date to obtain entry within the singles qualifiers. He made the reduce on the idea of his protected rankings of 127. The Indian made an excellent comeback within the final version after an harm that stored him away from the sport for nearly two years. He ended his marketing campaign within the pre-quarterfinals. The previous Youth Olympics silver medallist received six ATP Challengers Tour doubles titles with Saketh Myneni in 2022.

Elias Ymer (Sweden) – World No. 127



FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s Elias Ymer beat prime seed after which World No 15 Aslan Karatsev in straight units within the second spherical of Tata Open Maharashtra 2022.

| Picture Credit score: V Sreenivasa Murthy/The Hindu



From qualifiers to semifinals, the 26-year-old Swedish star had a dream run on the final version in Pune. Ymer caught many eyeballs by producing some strong performances, which included win over prime seed after which World No 15 Aslan Karatsev in straight units within the second spherical. In 2015, he made historical past by changing into the second male teenager on report to qualify for all 4 Grand Slam occasions in a calendar yr.