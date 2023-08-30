August 30, 2023

Team India to Leave For Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka at 11:30 AM IST

2 hours ago


High-on-confidence, Rohit Sharma-Led Team India leave for Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

Team India to Leave For Sri Lanka (Image: Instagram)

Bengaluru: The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma is all set to leave for Colombo on Wednesday. The team will board the flight at 11:30 AM IST as per reports and will reach Colombo by 12:45 PM IST. After landing in Colombo, the team will leave for Kandy where they play their tournament opener against Pakistan on September 2. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to share a glimpse of him before he boards the flight. The Indian players were in a camp in Alur ahead of the big tournament. India, along with Pakistan are favourites to win the Asia Cup.

The Indian team will fly from Bengaluru at 11:30AM IST and will land in Colombo at 12:45PM IST today. They will then move to Kandy from there.

Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram before boarding the flight for Colombo at 11:30 AM IST. (Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Pakistan will face Nepal in the Asia Cup opener in Lahore. The Babar Azam-led side come into the series on the back of a stunning win over Afghanistan in the ODI series. Pakistan did manage to beat the Afghans but their batting struggled against the Afghanistan spinners. The hosts cannot take Nepal lightly, who have a good team at their disposal.

August 30 will be the biggest day in Nepal cricket’s history. The team managed to secure a place in the Asia Cup after winning the ACC Premier Cup. Playing against teams like India and Pakistan, Nepal has already won a lot in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Date And Time: August 30, 3:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 1st ODI Multan Pitch Report

The pitch in Multan will be flat and great for run scoring. The ball will come on nicely and there will be very little lateral movement with the new ball. There may be some reverse swing late in the innings but good line and length will be key to success.

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 1st ODI TV Channel And Live Streaming Details

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, and Bhutan. The Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match will be streamed free on the Hotstar app in India.










