Teams, Squads, Timings, Venue, LIVE Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule: Teams, Squads, Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

Bengaluru: After 70 matches, where most went down to the wire, we finally have the four teams that have made the playoffs cut. It boiled down to the final league stage game with one spot up for grabs. The hopes of a maiden IPL title ended for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after they were beaten by Gujarat Titans by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy on Sunday.

The four teams that have made the playoffs are Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule, Venue, Timings

QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings – May 23, Tuesday – 7:30 PM IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians – May 24, Wednesday – 7:30 PM IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator – May 26, Friday – 7:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – May 28, Sunday – 7:30 PM IST, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IPL 2023 Playoffs Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

IPL 2023 Playoffs LIVE Streaming

You can watch the live streaming of all IPL 2023 playoffs matches on Jio Cinema.















