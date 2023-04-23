Home

Sports

Premier League Handball: Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers Join PHL Bandwagon

The auctions for the Premier Handball League will be held on April 23, 2023 – Sunday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.



Telugu Talons and Delhi Panzers join PHL.

Mumbai: Just days after Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat were announced as a part of the Premier Handball League (PHL), two more teams – Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons have joined PHL adding to the pan India appeal of the inaugural edition of the league.

The team from Hyderabad is owned by Abhishek Reddy Kankanala and will represent the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Panzers is principally owned by Vineet Bhandari, Founder and Managing Director (MD) of Bhandari Sports Private Limited.

The auctions for the Premier Handball League will be held on April 23, 2023 – Sunday at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The Premier Handball League (PHL), is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on June 8 and run until June 25, 2023, which will be broadcast on the Viacom18 network on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel.

“Handball is an exciting and engaging sport, and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India,” Kankanala said. Vineet Bhandari expressed his excitement about growing the sport in the area, and support these outstanding individuals.

“Handball is a fun and interesting sport, and I think it has a huge future for growth, especially in India. Rajat and Sailesh stated, “We are dedicated to building the Delhi Panzers to compete at the pinnacle of the Premier Handball League and to instil a new feeling of pride and accomplishment into the handball community, both regionally and nationally,” he said.











