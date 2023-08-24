Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Joins Team Infosys As Global Brand Ambassador

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Business
  • Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Joins Team Infosys As Global Brand Ambassador

Infosys on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal, onboarding the global tennis star as ambassador for the brand and Infosys’ Digital Innovation.

Rafael Nadal, Rafael Nadal to retire in 2024, Rafael Nadal to retire from tennis, Rafael Nadal to miss french open, Rafael Nadal pulls out of French Open, Rafael Nadal tennis career, Rafael Nadal grand slams, list of grand slams won by Rafael Nadal, Rafael Nadal stats, tennis, tennis news,
Rafael Nadal will not play at French Open due to hip injury. (Image: Wimbledon/Twitter)

Infosys on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal, onboarding the global tennis star as ambassador for the brand and Infosys’ Digital Innovation. To mark Rafael Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital services company, Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a release.

“Hello everyone. Very excited to join Team @Infosys as their global brand ambassador. Infosys has brought its digital expertise to the global tennis ecosystem and love impact that Infosys is making to communities beyond the court. I am looking forward to this partnership to do something beautiful together,” the Tennis icon said.

This personalised tool will be available in real time to Rafael Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleSwadesh Conclave Felicitated Real and Reel Influencers
Next articleAVPL to Create Drone Entrepreneurs in Haryana in Association with HSDM
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NAREDCO’s 25th Foundation Day in Hyderabad to Mark Launch of Vision 2047 Report in Collaboration with Knight Frank

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex...

AVPL to Create Drone Entrepreneurs in Haryana in Association with HSDM

AVPL, a leading Indian company in agri training, overseas...

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Joins Team Infosys As Global Brand Ambassador

Swadesh Conclave Felicitated Real and Reel Influencers

On the occasion of Amrit Kal and celebration of...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©