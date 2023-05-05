Thand Rakh, Yuvraj Singh Hilarious Take On Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat Wins Internet

Home

IPL 2023: ‘Thand Rakh’, Yuvraj Singh’s Hilarious Take On Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat Wins Internet

Both of their former India teammate, Yuvraj Singh came up with a lighter reaction and his hilarious take on their fight have become an instant hit on the internet.

IPL 2023: ‘Thand Rakh’, Yuvraj Singh’s Hilarious Take On Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Spat Wins Internet. (Image: Instagram/Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir outburst after the LSG vs RCB match in Lucknow, took the entire cricketing fraternity by storm as two legends of the game grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

”I think #Sprite should sign #Gauti and #Cheeku for their campaign #ThandRakh 🤪🥶 what say guys? 😎@GautamGambhir @imVkohli @Sprite”, Yuvraj tweeted.

Sprite as we all know, is a popular cold-drink brand in India and the 41-year old mentioned one of their promotional headline, ‘Thank Rakh’ as reference, which means to keep it cool.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:-

An eyewitness, who was in one of the team dug-outs and a witness to the incident, gave a lowdown of events to PTI.

“You saw on TV that Mayers and Virat were walking side by side for a few metres post match. Mayers asked Kohli why was he constantly abusing them and Virat, in turn, questioned why was he (Mayers) ‘staring’ at him? Before that (Amit) Mishra had complained to umpire about Virat constantly abusing Naveen (ul-Haq), who is a No. 10 batter.

“Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile,” he said.

“Gautam asked ‘Kya bol raha hain bol’ (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, ‘Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho’ (Why are you coming in between when I haven’t told you anything).

“Gautam responded, ‘Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that’s like abusing my family) and Virat’s reply was, ‘Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye’. (Then you take care of your family).

“Gambhir’s final reply before they were separated was, ‘Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega…’ (So now I have to learn from you…).” The eyewitness said that while it was tense and a blow away from turning into a free-for-all, it all seemed a bit juvenile at both ends.











