‘That’s No No’: Ravi Shastri Makes Massive Statement On KL Rahul Ahead Of Asia Cup Team Selection

2 hours ago


KL Rahul, who injured himself during IPL 2023, is currently at the National Cricket Academy undergoing rehabilitation and racing against time to be match fit.

KL Rahul is racing against time to be fit for the Asia Cup and World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: KL Rahul’s return to the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 is a big question at the moment but former head coach Ravi Shastri felt that the wicketkeeper batter should not be fast-tracked into the national squad so early from injury.

Rahul, who injured his thigh during the Indian Premier League earlier this year, is race against time to be fit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. The right-hander recently started batting at the National Cricket Academy indoors and was also seen playing in a local match.

However, Shastri, who was the Indian coach until 2021, felt that Ishan Kishan should be picked ahead of Rahul in the Asia Cup.

“See when when you’re talking of a player (KL Rahul) who’s not played and is recovering from injury. To think of him in the XI of the Asia Cup, you’re asking a little too much of the player himself. And then you’re talking keeping,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“When a guy comes from an injury, the range of movement and things of that sort, so that’s a no no,” added the former India all-rounder. Shastri also opined three left-hand batters in the top seven will bolster India’s middle-order ahead of the Asia Cup and subsequent ODI World Cup at home.

“There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in. Now, this is where the selectors’ role comes in because they are watching. They know who’s the guy who’s hot. If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. If you think (Yashasvi) Jaiswal is hot, bring him in,” Shastri said.

However, with two right-handers in Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, are expected to make a comeback from injury in the Asia Cup beginning August 30, this will only make it tougher for the management to include three left-handers in the playing XI. Shastri also backed Ishan Kishan to come good.

“If you have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the last six to eight months, and he’s going to keep wickets, he comes in, in any case. But, get two left-handers,” he said. Including Jaddu, there should be three left-handers in the top seven.

“Ishan Kishan has been keeping for the last 15 months. Why go somewhere else?” The former India captain also heaped praise on Tilak Varma, who made a successful start to his international career in the West Indies.

“(I am) very, very impressed with Tilak Varma. And, I want a left-hander. If I am looking for a left-hander, I would really look in that direction,” he concluded.

