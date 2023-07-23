  • 6291968677
Sports

The Name I Love To Say Always… YUZI, Dhanashree Verma Shares Heartwarming Message On Yuzvendra Chahals Birthday

admin July 23, 2023


The Haryana-born cricketer will return to action when India will face the West Indies in the white-ball series. The leg-spinner has been included in both ODI and T20I squads.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree Verma got married on December 2020. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Dance Choreographer and wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma has penned a heartfelt note for her husband on his birthday to make his day more special. Indian leg-spinner Chahal is celebrating his birthday today (July 23). He turns 33 years old.

The couple first met each other during Chahal’s dance sessions. Soon after, their bond blossomed into more than a friendship after Yuzvendra asked her out on a date. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple grew close to each other. After spending time together, they fell in love and got engaged in August 2020. In December 2020 both got married and since then they are living a happy life and frequently appearing on each other’s social media handles.

A few hours back, Dhanashree took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of themselves along with this she wrote a heart-warming note for his husband. “Today & everyday is special 🤍 Happy birthday Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life. Rab ka banda…. Aur humara sabse special person 🤍 The name I love to say always… YUZI”.

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen in action during the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 season, the leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.18, with best figures of 4/17.

The Haryana-born cricketer will return to action when India face the West Indies in the white-ball series. The leg-spinner has been included in both ODI and T20I squads.

The Indian cricket team will play three ODIs against the Caribbean side, starting on July 27. It will be followed by five T20Is, commencing on August 3.










