September 19, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

The Rocks Heartwarming Gesture Towards Little Kid During WWE Comeback Breaks Internet

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • The Rock’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Little Kid During WWE Comeback Breaks Internet – WATCH

The Rock Comeback in WWE: The video is going viral and it is truly unmissable.

The Rock, The Rock age, The Rock news, The Rock films, The Rock actor, The Rock net worth, The Rock WWE, The Rock wife, Dwayne Johnson, Dwayne Johnson news, Dwayne Johnson age, Dwayne Johnson updates, Dwayne Johnson net worth, WWE news, WWE Smackdown news, Dwayne Johnson Fan
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock (Image: X Screengrab)

New York: Without a doubt, Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a The Rock, is easily the most popular WWE star ever. Despite having returned to the ring after four years, The Rock had a massive crowd rooting for him. From kids to youngsters to aged people – he had everybody backing him. But amid all the cheering and the chaos, it was a little kid who stole the limelight. After The Rock stepped out of the ring, he realised a little kid was looking for a phoro with the icon. The Rock stopped and then went towards the kid and obliged the fan with a memory he will cherish for life. Here is the video that is now going viral:

After shattering all records, reports suggest that The Rock is interested in returning to action at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns. The match-up is set to take place in Dwayne’s hometown in Philadelphia.

The Rock’s return to the company was a surprise to everyone. The secret was kept very well by all involved in it. The Denver crowd showed their appreciation for the return. In the upcoming days, there would be expectation from fans that their hero makes his appearances more frequent as that please his well-wishers.

Meanwhile, The Rock’s return was viewed over 103 million times on social media. While this number is impressive, it didn’t come as a shock with Johnson’s star power in and outside wrestling. Surely, he will make frequent appearances from now on.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Thanks Fans After Return to WWE Clocks 100 Mn+ Views on Social Space

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ravi Ashwin or Washington Sundar Would be Added to Indias ODI World Cup 2023 Squad if Axar Patel Does Not Recover by September 28

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah Should Have Been Rested Along For Aus ODIs Keeping ODI World Cup 2023 in Mind?

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Chitkara University Honours J A Chowdary-Pioneer in Entrepreneurship with Honorary Doctorate

7 mins ago
3 min read

Earning While You Sleep: The Benefits of Fixed Deposits for Passive Income

1 hour ago
2 min read

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Thanks Fans After Return to WWE Clocks 100 Mn+ Views on Social Space

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

The Rocks Heartwarming Gesture Towards Little Kid During WWE Comeback Breaks Internet

1 hour ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.