India registered a three-wicket win over Bangladesh on the Shere Bangla Nationwide Stadium in Dhaka because of Ravichandran Ashwin’s gritty knock. The off-spinner additionally contributed with ball choosing up six wickets within the match which included four-wicket haul within the first innings to assist his facet take 87-run lead adopted by two wickets within the second innings to bowl out Bangladesh for 231.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to reward his former India teammate and likewise posted his image portraying his image as a scientist working in a laboratory. “The scientist did it. By some means bought this one. Sensible innings from Ashwin and great partnership with Shreyas Iyer,” tweeted Virender Sehwag with Ashwin’s image being portrayed as a scientist.

Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the ‘Participant of the Match’ for his match-winning knock within the second innings. India went on to clinch the two-match Check sequence 2-0. The Check sequence triumph was the sixteenth win in a row in Asia for India. This was India’s first Check sequence win underneath the management of KL Rahul.

With this three-wicket win, India has strengthened its place to the second spot within the ICC World Check Championship desk behind Australia.

Temporary Scores: Temporary Scores: Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63). (ANI)