There Was More Pace In The Wicket On Day 2: Mohammed Siraj

There Was More Pace In The Wicket On Day 2: Mohammed Siraj. (Image: Twitter)

The Oval (London), June 9: “There was sticky bounce yesterday; the pace went up today,” India pacer Mohammed Siraj told a press conference at the end of Day 2 of the World Test Championship against Australia, here on Thursday.

Siraj, who was India’s most successful bowler with four wickets in Australia’s first innings, maintained that his team bowled well despite the opposition posting a total of 469.

He said: “We also bowled well (compared to the Australians), otherwise they would have scored 500-550.”

The seamer also described Aussie batsman Travis Head’s batting as “extraordinary”.

Siraj revealed the plan was to bowl short to Head, who scored a century (163).

“But it didn’t work on the first day. Chances were created; four or five times (mis-hits), the ball fell in gaps off my bowling alone,” Siraj said.

On the Indian innings, Steve Smith, who nailed his third Test hundred at The Oval, said the Australian bowlers put the balls “in the right areas, bowling 5.5 to 7-metre lengths, attacking the top of the stumps. There’s natural variation there (in the pitch)”.

About his batting, Smith disclosed that he has changed his trigger movement, moving more across to the off-side. This is something which has worked for him before in English conditions.

At draw of stumps on Day 2, India were 151/5, with Rahane (29*) and Bharat (3*) holding fort, still trailing by 318 runs.










Previous article
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 2, Score: India Trail By 318 Runs At Stumps
