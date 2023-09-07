There Wasnt Any Pressure Put On Me Ben Stokes Opens Up On Reversing His ODI Retirement

Home

World Cup 2023: ‘There Wasn’t Any Pressure Put On Me’ Ben Stokes Opens Up On Reversing His ODI Retirement

The seam-bowling all-rounder disclosed telling skipper Jos Buttler that he wouldn’t bowl in the tournament and play as a specialist batter.

Ben Stokes during the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: England red-ball captain Ben Stokes has opened up that no one has pressured him to reverse his ODI retirement ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India which is going to start from October 5.

The defending champions England will take on runners-up New Zealand in the opening fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The 2019 World Cup winner announced his ODI retirement in July 2022. Ben Stokes announced his retirement on social media.

However, the English red-ball captain reversed his 50-over format decision and has been included in the World Cup 2023 England’s squad and for the upcoming four-match ODI series at home against New Zealand.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday, 8 September, Stokes said it was he decided to make a comeback from his ODI retirement as defending the World Cup crown seemed appealing.

“The nice thing was there wasn’t any pressure put on me to make a decision quickly. Having a chance to play in another World Cup is great, but going there as world champions and trying to retain it is something that was quite appealing to me,” Ben Stokes said.

“I had to tell Jos that if you want to make that decision and pick me you have to make that decision on the basis of me not bowling a ball out there. I was very clear with where I’m at with my body and what I felt I can offer the team. It was nice to know from Jos that he didn’t think to long that, even if I am just there as a batter, he’d pick me,” he added.















