BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ThinkNow, a multicultural consumer insights firm, releases findings from a nationally representative survey of 1,500 U.S. adults examining awareness, cultural meaning, and brand implications tied to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. The study examines how audiences across ethnicity and age interpret Bad Bunny’s presence on stage and what that signals for brands navigating culture, relevance, and risk during a period of heightened social tension. Key findings include:
https://thinknow.com/reports/super-bowl-halftime-show-report-2026/ About ThinkNow
ThinkNow is a full-service multicultural market research firm specializing in custom research, panels, and cross-cultural insights across the United States and Latin America. Media Contact:
Phone: 818-843-0220
Email: [email protected] SOURCE ThinkNow
- Awareness is broad, with concentration among key segments. Just over six in ten U.S. adults say they know who Bad Bunny is, with awareness highest among Hispanics and Gen Z. Awareness of his halftime performance is strongest among Hispanics, followed by non-Hispanic Whites.
- Reaction and viewing interest skew younger and Latino. Hispanics and younger generations report more positive reactions and higher interest in watching the halftime show because of Bad Bunny.
- Cultural impact is widely recognized. Sixty percent of respondents say Bad Bunny performing at the event is good for Latino cultural representation. Nearly two-thirds agree his performance reflects the growing influence of Latino culture in the United States.
- Brand impact shows upside with limits. Featuring Bad Bunny in advertising improves brand perception among Gen Z, Millennials, and Hispanics. Spanish-language music or reggaeton increases brand recall among Hispanics and younger audiences. Impact among the total market is more limited.
- Perceived brand risk remains limited. About one-third of respondents believe featuring Bad Bunny in advertising surrounding the event carries risk for brands. Concern is higher among non-Hispanic Whites, though it remains a minority view.
