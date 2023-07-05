Menu
This Is Not Over, I Want To Bring Messi To Play Here In India, FIFA World Cup Winner Emi Martinez Promises Kolkata Crowd At Sreebhumi Sporting Club

By: admin

Date:


On Day 2 of his visit at Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Martinez has promised the Kolkata crowd and also India, that he will definitely bring Lionel Messi back to the tri-colour nation to play. 

‘This Is Not Over, I Want To Bring Messi To Play Here In India’, FIFA World Cup Winner Emi Martinez Promises Kolkata Crowd At Sreebhumi Sporting Club. (Image: Facebook)

Kolkata, 5th July: FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina and currently the best goalkeeper in the world, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez is having a gala time in his 2-day visit to India’s City of Joy, Kolkata.

Huge numbers of fans gathered at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to catch a glimpse of Argentina’s World Cup hero on Monday and yesterday he visited two public events one at Milan Mela Prangan and at Mohun Bagan tent, where he enthralled hundreds of football fanatics with his sheer presence.

On Day 2 of his visit at Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Martinez has promised the Kolkata crowd and also India, that he will definitely bring Lionel Messi back to the tri-colour nation to play.

”I am really pleased to be here. It’s a dream come true coming to India. I’m walking today through the streets, going in the car through the streets today made be realize how beautiful this country is and how pleased I am to be here. So, thankyou very much for coming, Let’s enjoy the show and this is not over. I want to bring Messi to play here in India.”

His blockbuster statement received a thunderous cheer from the crowd as people of Kolkata love Messi and Argentina like anything. The fandom here is unparalleled.

Well, Messi did visit Kolkata back in 2011 with the Argentina team for a FIFA international friendly against Venezuela. That match was also Messi’s first match as Argentina captain. He failed to score in that much, but entertained a packed Salt Lake Stadium with his individual brilliance and assisted La Albiceleste’s winner from a corner for Nicolas Otamendi to head in the winner. The 3-time World Champions won that match 1-0.

Coming to Dibu Martinez’s visit, he was felicitated both by East Bengal and Mohun Bagan officials. At ‘Tahader Kotha’ Chat show, he talked about his career, on Messi and his international success and even tried few lip-smacking Bengali dishes.

At Sreebhumi Sporting Ground, he graced the finals of All Bengal tie breaker contest “Pache Pach” and even played a part between the sticks during a friendly penalty shoot-out, where he saved a shot from a fan.










