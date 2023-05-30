Home

IPL 2023: This Picture Defines MS Dhoni's Leadership

Chennai Super Kings equalled Mumbai Indians’ record for the most IPL trophies- five.

MS Dhoni stayed away from the limelight during CSK’s celebrations.

Monday was a night to remember for Chennai Super Kings as they lifted their fifth Indian Premier League trophy. The MS Dhoni-led side clinched the thriller with 5 wickets to spare, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s swashbuckling performance. As Chennai Super Kings lifted the trophy, fans of the Chennai-based outfit were quick to notice one thing. MS Dhoni was seen standing away from the limelight as his squad was celebrating their victory.

“This picture defines MS Dhoni. He will be behind everyone but when there is a need, he will be at the front. Thank you, Mahi,” an account wrote while sharing the photo.

This picture defines MS Dhoni. He will be behind everyone but when there is a need, he will be at the front. Thank you, Mahi. pic.twitter.com/WYWc9Muszf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Twitter users were floored by MS Dhoni’s gesture. “Legend forever,” wrote a user.

Legend forever — Khalid Aslam 🇵🇰 (@ImPathan17) May 29, 2023

“Some things will never change,” an account wrote, commenting on MS Dhoni’s tendency to remain out of the spotlight during team celebrations.

A lot of users gave a shout-out to Chennai Super Kings as a unit.

Wonderful team effort and contribution from everyone throughout the tournament and consistency from the two openers and jaddu with the ball , today with the bat an important match winning innings.Yeah,finally the captain who takes this team to the 5th trophy Hatt’s off MSD & CSK. — Naveen S (@Naveenhosur24) May 29, 2023

“It defines the leadership quality he has,” a comment read.

It defines the leadership quality he has 💛 — Jeevandyuti Bera (@AamiJeevan) May 29, 2023

One person perhaps summed it up best, calling Thala Dhoni an “inspiration, idol, love and emotion’ for millions of people.

#MSDhoni𓃵 inspiration idol love emotion for millions of people 🥹🙏🙌💎 — Sonu Singh Rathour (@Singh9798383677) May 29, 2023

CSK’s Celebrations

‘Thala’ Dhoni had asked Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu to lift the trophy by his side. It was Ravindra Jadeja who ensured that CSK would win in a crunch situation with 10 runs remaining off two deliveries. Ambati Rayudu played his final IPL game in the summit clash and his quickfire 19 off .8 balls brought CSK closer to the target.

MS Dhoni gave a big update on his retirement plans in the post-match presentation. The former India skipper said that announcing his retirement would be the easy thing. But, MS Dhoni admitted that he wants to train for the next few months and try to play in the next edition as a “gift” to his fans.

IPL 2023 Final

It was a last-over thriller at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans managed to post 214 on the scoreboard, thanks to Sai Sudharshan’s 96 off 47 deliveries. Rain curtailed the game and Chennai had to score 171 in 15 overs to win the title.

CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the chase well. But wickets soon started falling and Chennai ultimately had to score 10 off 2 deliveries. At that pivotal moment, Ravindra Jadeja smacked a six and a four off Mohit Sharma to lead his team to victory.

With this win, Chennai Super Kings have equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of the most IPL trophies.















