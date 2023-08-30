Home

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Three Concerns For Dasun Shanaka & Co. To Address Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Opening Fixture

The defending champions Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in their opening game in the Asia Cup 2023 on August 31 at Pallekele International Stadium.

New Delhi: The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 tournament has kicked off today, i.e., Wednesday, August 30, with host nation Pakistan facing Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The continental showpiece is very important for each team, as we are just two months away from the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Out of the six teams that are participating in the Asia Cup, five will play in the marquee tournament in India.

While the focus is on India and Pakistan, who can lift the prestigious trophy, we can’t rule out defending champions Sri Lanka, who can stun every cricket fan and expert. Last year, against all odds, they went on to win the championship, albeit in the T20 format. This time too, Dasun Shanaka and Co. will start as underdogs, but India and Pakistan will take them lightly at their peril.

Sri Lanka unveils its powerhouse squad for the Asia Cup 2023! 🇱🇰🏆 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/duAXDfQyFQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 29, 2023

However, as they say, the longer the format, the bigger the challenge. Sri Lanka will have to work hard this time around as the competition is being played in the traditional 50-over format. Let’s take a look at three big concerns the defending champions will face ahead of the Bangladesh clash.

1)Inexperienced fast bowling: Premium Sri Lankan pacers like Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, and Dilshan Madhushanka have all been ruled out of the Asia Cup owing to their respective injuries; this leaves a massive gap in the pace bowling unit. Although the defending champions have included Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, and Binura Fernando, they are all inexperienced, having taken a combined 38 wickets in ODIs.

2) No Wanindu Hasaranga: The defending champions will also be without the services of one of the best players currently in the Sri Lankan squad Wanindu Hasaranga. The spinning all-rounder has played a total of 48 50-over games in national colours, picking up 67 wickets. This time Asia Cup will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan and both countries are having spin friendly tracks. Hasaranga’s absence will be a big loss for Dasun Shanaka-led side.

3) Lack of batting quality: Apart from injuries to key players, Sri Lanka has another problem at hand. Two of their batters, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando recently contracted Covid-19 and it won’t be easy for them to get back on the field all guns blazing. To add to more wounds, their batting unit has been extremely inconsistent in recent times as witnessed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They were bowled out for under 250 twice against the Netherlands and once against Scotland. With quality bowlers playing in the marquee tournament, the Lankan batters may struggle against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.















