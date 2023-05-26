Home

Tickets More Important Than Lives! Chaos Outside Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of GT Vs MI Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



Screengrabs of chaos outside Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Delhi: The area outside the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday turned into chaotic disorder after fans, standing in queues, clashed with each other to collect the printed tickets for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Based on the rules, an individual, who books a ticket online, has to collect the physical tickets from the stadium before the match. In a video that went viral on social media, fans could be seen jostling with each other to collect tickets before police intervened to douse the matter.

Total mismanagement in Ahmedabad for the tickets of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and the Final. Fans surely deserve better than this. pic.twitter.com/1T86QjhbsI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023

The Narendra Modi stadium will host the final two matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Besides the Qualifier 2 between hosts and defending champions Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, the all-important summit clash will also take place on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings have already reached the final after beating Titans in Qualifier 1. If all goes well, an el clasico is on cards in the final between Mumbai Indians and CSK. This is the third meeting between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season with both winning one game each.















