Tilak Varma Edges Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan And Shubman Gill in Latest T20I Rankings in Debut Series

In the latest T20I players’ rankings, the left-handed batter found himself in the 46th spot with 503 rating points.

Tilak Varma has been the one of the positives for India in the ongoing West Indies tour. (Image: Instagram)

Florida: In no time, young Tilak Varma has become the toast of the nation in merely three games. Varma has been in ominous form against the West Indies in the ongoing T20I series. Apart from being the highest run-getter for the side, he has also made a case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup squad selection. Thanks to his great run where he has already scored 139 runs in his three outings, he has edged Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the latest T20I rankings.

Varma has got a good game where he can attack and also play the waiting game if needed.

Giving a reference from his List-A career, former India chief selector MSK Prasad suggested that the batter has a conversion rate of 50 per cent when it comes to scoring centuries.

“Look at his List A record for Hyderabad. He has played 25 List-A games and has an average of 55 plus. Five hundred and five half-centuries. It means at least 50 per cent times he is converting fifties into hundreds. A strike rate of 100 plus,” MSK Prasad told PTI.

With two more T20Is to go, Varma stands a chance to edge former India captain Virat Kohli’s tally of most runs by an Indian batter in a five-match T20I series. Varma is 93 runs shy of getting there.















