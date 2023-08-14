Tilak Varma For Indias ODI World Cup 2023 Squad? MI Star Has Robin Uthappas Backing After Heroics vs West Indies

Home

Tilak Varma For India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad? MI Star Has Robin Uthappa’s Backing After Heroics vs West Indies

WI vs Ind: Claiming that Varma is someone who can serve the team for a long time, Uthappa said the MI batter has got good head on his shoulders.

Tilak Varma For ODI WC Squad (Image: @BCCI Twitter)

Florida: Young Tilak Varma had a series to remember against the West Indies. He was the leading run-getter for India in his maiden T20I series and that has put the spotlight on him. With roughly two months to go for the ODI World Cup 2023, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa reckons Varma should be in the squad. Claiming that Varma is someone who can serve the team for a long time, Uthappa said the MI batter has got good head on his shoulders.

“Yeah. Certainly, he will be discussed by the selectors as well, because you want to look at someone who can serve the team for a long time. He seems like he’s got a pretty good head on his shoulders, and he goes about his business in a very diligent way,” said Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

“We know that he’s someone who can be responsible. And even today, the kind of partnership he stitched up after the first two wickets fell, you saw him taking on responsibility, which is quite nice,” added Uthappa.

Despite India’s shock loss against West Indies, Varma amassed 173 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 140.65.

With uncertainty over Shreyas Iyer still there, Varma could surely be a surprise pick for the ODI WC.

Varma had an impressive IPL season in 2023. He scored 343 runs in 11 games at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 164.11. This followed an impressive debut season in which he scored 397 runs in 14 games at an average of 36.10.















