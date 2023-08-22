August 22, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Tilak Varma Thanks India Captain Rohit Sharma After Getting Picked For Asia Cup Squad

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Tilak Varma Thanks India Captain Rohit Sharma After Getting Picked For Asia Cup Squad

Asia Cup 2023: Varma claimed that Rohit advised him to express himself after that and that worked.

Tilak Varma, Tilak Varma news, Tilak Varma runs, Tilak Varma records, Tilak Varma ipl, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News, Cricket News
Tilak Varma on Rohit Sharma (Image: Instagram)

Delhi: The big surprise when the team for the Asia Cup was announced was the inclusion of young Tilak Varma. Tilak was picked on the back of his good show in the IPL and in the West Indies. Following his inclusion in the side, Varma spoke about India captain Rohit Sharma’s contribution in his rise to stardom. Narrating an incident during the IPL, Varma said how Rohit backed him after he was dismissed against the Punjab Kings franchise. Varma claimed that Rohit advised him to express himself after that and that worked.

Tilak Varma said, “Rohit bhaiya always backed me. Even in the IPL when I first came in, he used to support me and say don’t take pressure, if you want any help you can call or text me anytime. I was very sad when I got out against PBKS, then Rohit Bhaiya talked with me, That helped me express myself,” Varma said while speaking on BCCI.tv.

The squad features all predicted names, including Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who had missed a large chuck of India’s matches this year due to injury. The team made some bold calls and added young Tilak Varma to the Asia Cup squad. The team also retained Suryakumar Yadav despite his ordinary numbers in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma was asked about the lack of part-time bowlers in the current India set up to which the captain responded with a hilarious answer. Rohit Sharma said that hopefully he and Virat Kohli can bowl in the World Cup. However, Rohit made the comment in a lighter mood.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

REVEALED! Why MS Dhoni-Led Team India Did Not Pick Rohit Sharma For 2011 World Cup

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ishan Kishan Likely to Edge KL Rahul in Team India Squad For Pakistan Game at Asia Cup

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal Over Suryakumar Yadav in Indias Asia Cup Squad: Ex-AUS Star Tom Moody

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Anand Sweets Revolutionises the Gifting Experience with the Innovative ‘Wish App’

39 mins ago
2 min read

Coimbatore’s Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Inaugurates “Unmedicated ChildBirth Center” to Embrace the Essence of Natural Birth

39 mins ago
2 min read

Lovely Professional University (LPU) Receives Highest NAAC Grade ‘A++’

39 mins ago
5 min read

Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 Culminates Amidst Overwhelming Response

39 mins ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights