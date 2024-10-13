Sports

Tilak Varma to lead India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup; Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar in the squad

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 13, 2024
0 78 1 minute read
Tilak Varma to lead India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup; Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar in the squad

Tilak Varma will lead India A in the Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which gets underway in Oman on October 18. Varma, who has represented India in four ODIs and 16 T20Is, will have a few other players with international experience for company, with Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Chahar also a part of the squad.

The rest of the squad can bank in their IPL experience with Ayush Badoni (LSG), Ramandeep Singh (KKR), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Nehal Wadhera (MI) and Anuj Rawat (RCB) forming a strong batting contingent, while the bowling group comprises R Sai Kishore (GT), Hrithik Shokeen (MI), Rasikh Salam (DC), Vaibhav Arora (KKR) and Aaqib Khan.

The squad also includes allrounders Nishant Sindhu, who was part of India’s title-winning squad in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, and Anshul Kamboj, who caught the eye during the recent Duleep Trophy four-day games.

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan A on October 19. Oman and UAE are the other two teams in their group.

This will be the first time the tournament will be played in the T20 format, with the five previous editions being held in the 50-over format. India had won the inaugural edition in 2013, while Pakistan won the title the last two times. In 2023, Pakistan beat India in the final to defend their title.

India A squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tilak Varma (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar


Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 13, 2024
0 78 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Arshdeep Singh rises up to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings

Arshdeep Singh rises up to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings

October 9, 2024
Women's T20 World Cup - Ind vs SL - Smriti Mandhana - 'We are still better than what we have been playing'

Women’s T20 World Cup – Ind vs SL – Smriti Mandhana – ‘We are still better than what we have been playing’

October 8, 2024
Shane Watson - I think Pant is going to have a big series in Australia

Shane Watson – I think Pant is going to have a big series in Australia

October 8, 2024
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Bihar finalise squad but only after Patna High Court intervention

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 – Bihar finalise squad but only after Patna High Court intervention

October 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow