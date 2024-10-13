Tilak Varma to lead India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup; Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar in the squad

The rest of the squad can bank in their IPL experience with Ayush Badoni (LSG), Ramandeep Singh (KKR), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Nehal Wadhera (MI) and Anuj Rawat (RCB) forming a strong batting contingent, while the bowling group comprises R Sai Kishore (GT), Hrithik Shokeen (MI), Rasikh Salam (DC), Vaibhav Arora (KKR) and Aaqib Khan.
The squad also includes allrounders Nishant Sindhu, who was part of India’s title-winning squad in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, and Anshul Kamboj, who caught the eye during the recent Duleep Trophy four-day games.
India will begin their campaign against Pakistan A on October 19. Oman and UAE are the other two teams in their group.
India A squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Tilak Varma (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar
