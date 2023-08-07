August 7, 2023

Tilak Verma Dedicates Special Celebration After Maiden T20I Fifty to Rohit Sharma

After the game, Verma revealed that his special celebration after his milestone was for Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira, who he refers to as ‘Sammy’.

Tilak Verma Celebration (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Guyana: Young Tilak Verma is surely ticking the right boxes after getting picked in the T20I side recently. He got among the runs in both his outings, but Sunday was special as the stylish left-hander slammed his maiden T20I fifty. His blistering knock came against West Indies in the second game at Guyana on Sunday where he smashed 51 off 41 balls, coming into bat number four. His knock was laced with five fours and a solitary six. Verma’s knock also helped India post a par 152 for seven, a score which eventually did not prove to be good enough as India lost the match by two wickets. After the game, Verma revealed that his special celebration after his milestone was for Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira, who he refers to as ‘Sammy’.

Here is the clip shared by the Indian board:

For the unversed, Verma plays alongside Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The left-hander also speaks of the special bond he shared with Samaira. This will surely be a treat for MI fans.

Despite losing the match, captain Hardik hailed the young batting sensation and his importance in the side.

“Left-hander coming at 4 gives us variety. It doesn’t feel like it’s his second international game,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.










Source link

