SA vs AUS: Tim David Gets Maiden ODI Call-Up For Five Match Series To Make Last-Minute Push For World Cup Spot

Tim David scored 64 runs from just 28 balls with a massive strike rate of 228.57 against SA in first T20I. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The aggressive middle-order batter Tim David has gotten his maiden ODI call against South Africa in the upcoming five-match series. This upcoming series will be the last chance for the Australian right-handed batter to make a push for his spot in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup in India. The series will commence after the two teams’ ongoing T20 engagement comes to a close.

In the first T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, on August 30, the Aussie openers Travis Head and Matthew Short failed to make a mark in the match. However, Mitchell Marsh, who took over the captaincy after Pat Cummins was injured, scored 92 runs from 49 balls with a strike rate of 187.76. One of the major takeaways from the match is Tim David’s blistering innings, in which he scored 64 runs from just 28 balls with a massive strike rate of 228.57.

The all-rounder played in the T20 World Cup 2022 after that. He also went on to have a good campaign for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in the Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Hundred recently.

His current form has surely caught the attention of the Australian selectors following which he got his first call for the national side’s upcoming five-game ODI series against South Africa which will start on Thursday, 7 September.

Australian selector Tony Dodemaide said that the upcoming ODI series is an excellent opportunity for Tim David to showcase his skill and form from the shortest format. He said “Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format. He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings.”

Australia updated squad for ODI series: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zamp















