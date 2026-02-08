The Times Of Bengal

Sports

Tim Seifert’s heroics help New Zealand beat Afghanistan by five wickets

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand beat Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan by five wickets in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been played between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Where the Black Caps successfully defeated their opponents.

While batting first, Afghanistan star player Gulbadin Naib played a sensational knock as he smashed 63 runs. On the other hand, Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz came as supporters as they smashed (29) and (27).

