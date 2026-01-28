Home

Tim Seifert and skipper Mitchell Santner guided New Zealand to secure a convincing 50-run win over India in the fourth T20I at Vishakhapatnam

New Zealand secures convincing 50-run victory over India

India heavily relied on Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

Shivam Dube played an explosive 65 runs knock

New Zealand’s innings was built around Tim Seifert’s blistering fifty

Shivam Dube created havoc in Vishakhapatnam as he smashed a 15 balls fifty but it was insufficient to prevent India as they suffered a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I here on Wednesday. Dube’s lead form the front as his explosive 65 runs knock included three fours and seven sixes. The hosts were bowled out for 165 all out, as the Kiwis reduced the margin to 3-1 in the five-match series.With Ishan Kishan ruled out due to an injury, India heavily relied on Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to lead India’s chase. However, Abhishek was dismissed off the very first ball, while Suryakumar was brilliantly caught by Jacob Duffy off his own bowling, leaving India reeling at 9 for 2. Rinku Singh (39) and Sanju Samson (24) attempted to steady the innings, but struggled to raise the scoring rate. Rinku was trapped lbw by Zak Foulkes, while Samson, who had earlier struck a delightful flicked six off Duffy was deceived by a straight delivery from Mitchell Santner and bowled.Hardik Pandya also failed to deliver with the bat as India slid to 82 for 5 in the 11th over, leaving Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana (9) to attempt a recovery. Dube played a remarkable knock showing little sign of the pressure created by a steadily rising required run rate that hovered around 14 for most of the chase. He reignited Indian hopes by smashing 29 runs off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi’s third over. Dube’s was eventually run out when Harshit Rana’s rasping straight drive deflected off Matt Henry’s hand and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker’s end, effectively ending India’s chase.Earlier, New Zealand’s innings had been built around Tim Seifert’s blistering half-century. He scored 62 off 36 balls, including seven fours and three six. New Zealand reached fifty in the fourth over and ended the Power Play at 71 for no loss. Seifert’s frenetic innings also helped Devon Conway (44) to settle down and then have a go at the Indian bowlers. But soon he was caught by Rinku Singh at deep cover off Kuldeep Yadav, as the home side snapped a 100-run opening wicket alliance. The Indians did not bowl any magic spell but the visiting batters were overly eager to maintain a run rate of 12 that the Seifert-Conway combine was scoring at. But that overzealous attempt resulted in them losing wickets in a cluster. Daryl Mitchell (39 not out, 18b) made some strong hits in the death overs to take New Zealand past 200.