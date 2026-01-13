With consumer interest in niche sports on the rise, the five-part series – directed by Emmy-award winning director Michael McKinnis – captures the power, passion, and human stories driving TIMBERSPORTS’ rapid growth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Jan. 13, 2026



Timber! Chop It Like It’s Hot features athletes from across the country, including North Fork, Calif.-based Nate Hodges and his journey from small-town rookie to 2024 STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Individual World Champion.

