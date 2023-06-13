Menu
Timing And All You Need to Know

LPL Auction 2023: While the buzz is palpable, former cricketer Suresh Raina’s inclusion in the players list will surely draw massive Indian interest.

LPL 2023 Auction: All You Need to Know

Colombo: We are a day away from history being made. The Lankan Premier League 2023 will have it’s first-ever auction on June 14 (Wednesday).  While the buzz is palpable, former cricketer Suresh Raina’s inclusion in the players list will surely draw massive Indian interest. So before the auction takes place, we will provide you all you need to know so that you do not have problems.

AUCTION DATE: June 14, 2023

AUCTION TIME: 2:30 PM IST

AUCTIONEER: Charu Sharma

TOTAL AUCTION PURSE: Rs 20,61,36,250.00

No. of PLAYERS: 360 Total players (Local and Overseas) to go under the hammer

LIVE STREAMING: There is no confirmation on where it can be streamed. In all probability, the official website should be streaming the auction.

The list of Pre-Selected Players before the LPL 2023 auction:

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah and Chamika Karunaratne





Source link

