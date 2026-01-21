Home

Sports

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20I match in India online and on TV channel

IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20I match LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will have revenge on their mind as they begin a five-match T20I series against New Zealand at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav at a training session in Nagpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup is closer than it appears ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 STARTS FEB 7 pic.twitter.com/FYWjuz9RKr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2026

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match start?

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Team India’s road to defence of their T20 World Cup title is on its last leg as they begin the final preparation with a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting off with the first game at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday (January 21). Suryakumar Yadav’s side will have revenge on their mind after a humiliating 2-1 series loss in the ODI matches to the Black Caps last week. India’s T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, is himself battling to find form with the bat ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which kicks off on February 7. But while their captain’s form maybe patchy, but Team India have won eight bilateral T20I series in a row since clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 crown in June 2024. Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand have never won a T20I series in India since a one-off match win in 2012. They have lost the 2017 and 2023 T20I series with a 2-1 margin. The hosts will have a new No. 3 batter with Tilak Varma out injured for the first three matches of the series after an operation to treat an abdominal issue. Tilak will be replaced by his former Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan, which was confirmed by Suryakumar Yadav on the eve of the match.New Zealand will also miss the services of all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who is recovering from calf strain that he suffered in the third ODI in Indore on Sunday. Glenn Phillips, who scored a century in the third ODI, should return to the T20I line-up after missing the last series against West Indies due to a groin injury.The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Wednesday, January 21.The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana/Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun ChakravarthyTim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy