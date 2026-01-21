The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Sports

Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

admin 0

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs WI 2026 2nd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs WI 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan cricket team will look to seal a series win over West Indies when the two sides face off in second game of the three-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.


Published date india.com
Published: January 21, 2026 5:33 PM IST





Source link

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *