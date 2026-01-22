Home

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match no 14 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 in India online and on TV channel

GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 LIVE: Ashleigh Gardner’s Gujarat Giants will be desperate to end a three-game losing streak and climb out from the bottom of the table as they face off against UP Warriorz at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

Gujarat Giants will face off against UP Warriorz in match No. 14 of WPL 2026 in Vadodara on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

When is GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 going to take place?

Where is GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 going to take place?

What time will GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 start?

Where can I watch GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 in India?

GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 Predicted 11

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 points table right now has a massive log jam with 4 teams out of 5 locked in at 4 points currently and only Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the Playoffs with 5 wins in 5 matches. Gujarat Giants will be desperate to break out and end a three-match losing streak against UP Warriorz in match No. 14 of the WPL 2026 season at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. The Warriorz, on the other hand, themselves started off with three successive losses but have posted back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians to get to 4 points themselves. Meg Lannings-led side have the opportunity to complete a hat-trick of wins and move to second place on the Points Table behind RCB. Ahead of the clash, the Giants announced the signing of Jintimani Kalita as injury replacement for Titas Sadhu. Jintimani Kalita, who had previously played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in TATA WPL, has 13 WPL games against her name. A left-handed batter and a right-arm medium fast bowler – Jintimani Kalita – will join GG for Rs 10 lakh. The Warriorz may look to bring in 20-year-old G. Trisha into the playing 11 to replace woefully out of form Kiran Navgire, who has scored two ducks in her last three innings. In the last match between the two sides in WPL 2026, GG posted a massive 207 after batting first but the Warriorz gave them a scare and only lost by 10 runs.The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 will take place on Thursday, January 22.The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 14 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka SinghMeg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire/G Trisha, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud