Home

Sports

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ 2026 2nd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will look to double their lead when they face New Zealand in the second T20I match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will be playing in their 100th T20I match at home against New Zealand in Raipur. (Photo: IANS)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

2 – ⬜ After a strong start in the series, will #TeamIndia make it two in a row against the Kiwis? #INDvNZ | 2nd T20I FRI, 23rd JAN, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/MAX3Ri4Fb1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 23, 2026

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match start?

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

Team India will look to continue their winning run in the T20 format of the game ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which begins on February 7. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have already got off to a winning start in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand earlier this week with a 48-run win in the first game. The home team will now look to double their lead in the five-match series as they take on Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps in the second game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. The Indian have won 10 T20I series or tournaments in a row including T20 World Cup 2024 and Asia Cup 2025. The hosts have only lost one out of their last five T20I matches while New Zealand’s run of three successive wins came to an end in Nagpur. Suryakumar Yadav’s side will once again bank on the form of world No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who top-scored for India in the first T20I with 84 off 35 balls with 8 sixes. Abhishek is the leading six-hitter in the world since the last T20 World Cup with 81 maximums and Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is distant second with 47.In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy is on top as well with 55 wickets while New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy is close behind with 44 wickets.The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, January 23.The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun ChakravarthyTim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy