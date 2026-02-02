Home

Tilak Varmas India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND A vs USA 2026 T20 WC 2026 warm-up match in India online and on TV channel

IND A vs USA 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match LIVE: Ayush Badoni’s Indian side will take on USA in the first of T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Tilak Varma will be turning out for India A in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match vs USA on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

India A ready pic.twitter.com/pkPY1PJXtm — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 2, 2026

When is India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

Where is India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

What time will India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match start?

Where can I watch India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in India?

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match Squads

India ‘A’ side led by Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Ayush Badoni will take on United States of America in the first of three ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (February 2). USA are part of Group A in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 with defending champions India, Pakistan, Netherlands and Namibia. A total of three warm-up matches are scheduled to take place on Monday with Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan taking on Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh at the last minute, in Bengaluru and minnow Canada taking on Italy – set to make their T20 World Cup debut – in Chennai. The clash will be an important one for the Indian side as well as it will witness the return of star batter Tilak Varma in action. The Mumbai Indians batters was ruled out of the five-match T20I series vs New Zealand last month after undergoing an operation for an abdominal issues. The game will also witness the return of LSG tearaway Mayank Yadav in action after nearly a year due to lower back stress injury. The India ‘A’ side features other IPL stars like Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, Ashutosh Sharma, Riyan Parag and Urvil Patel. USA, on the other hand, will be led by Monank Patel with former captain Aaron Jones suspended by the ICC.It will be memorable return home for former Mumbai pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, who now plays for USA, as does former Sri Lankan batter Shehan Jayasuriya who is also part of their World Cup squad for the first time. While India ‘A’ vs USA will not be live-streamed LIVE on TV in India, Afghanistan vs Scotland and Canada vs Italy will be available on JioHotstar. The India ‘A’ side are scheduled to take on UAE and Namibia as well.The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will take place on Monday, February 2.The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will begin at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.The India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will not be available for livestreaming in India. Afghanistan vs Scotland and Canada vs Italy games can be livestreamed on JioHotstar website and app.Ayush Badoni (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank YadavMonank Patel (C), Jessy Singh (VC), Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane